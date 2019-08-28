Motor MOTOR
Muere la piloto Jessi Combs al intentar conseguir su sueño: ser la mujer más rápida del mundo
Un accidente abordo de su coche de 52.000 CV le costó la vida aunque por el momento aún no se ha dado a conocer la causa del fallecimiento.
Noticias relacionadas
Una nueva tragedia ha sacudido el mundo del motor. La piloto Jessi Combs murió intentando conseguir su sueño: convertirse en la mujer más rápida del mundo. Un accidente abordo de su coche de 52.000 CV le costó la vida. La estadounidense no logró conseguir el objetivo que perseguía desde el 2012 pero su valor quedará presente.
Las causas del fallecimiento aún no se han dado a conocer. No obstante, su familia ha querido manifestarse públicamente: "Su sueño era convertirse en la mujer más rápida de la tierra, un sueño que perseguía desde 2012. Era una soñadora con el valor para convertir en realidad esos sueños, ya que dejó la tierra pilotando más rápido que ninguna otra mujer en la historia".
El accidente tuvo lugar en un lago seco del desierto de Alvord, Oregón, mientras entrenaba. Su meta era superar a Kitty O'Neil con una velocidad de 824 km/h y conseguido en 1976.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!! I’m not ok, but she is right here keeping my going-I made her a promise that if this didn’t go well that I would make sure and do good with it, please help me with that, you are all going to see things on news please believe non of them.. we the family have drafted a release and it will come out today with more proper info, but I was just woke up by the media tracking me down and I need everyone of her true friends to do what she would want “take a deep breath, relax” and do good things with this. Please donate to nothing, I know there will be people try, we are finishing the documentary as she wished and the world will know the truth and her foundation will use those funds to do amazing things in this world and make her legacy live on properly. In the coming days her family and I will get the proper channels put together that you can then donate to that foundation but until you hear it from me wait please-I don’t want some asshole profiting off this (all ready had one try to sell us a video)... . . Love you all and thank you all for being such amazing friends to her, she dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that.
El compañeros de la piloto, Terry Madden, quiso despedirla a través de Instagram con un emotivo mensaje: "Desafortundamente, la perdimos ayer en un terrible accidente. Yo estaba allí y creedme que hicimos todo lo humanamente posible por salvarla. Tenía un espíritu increíble".
"Los amo a todos y les agradezco a todos por ser tan buenos amigos con ella, ella dedicó su vida a ayudar a apoyar los sueños de otros y les prometo que seguiré haciéndolo", concluyó.
[Más información en: Muere Dzmitry Ryshkevich, remero paralímpico, tras volcar en un entrenamiento]