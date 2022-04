Así quiere acabar el fútbol australiano con el racismo y la homofobia contra sus jugadores en redes sociales

There is no room for 𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐞.



We are proud to be part of an initiative with @thepfa & @GoBubbleTeam to 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐭 it.



"We want the A-Leagues to be the most welcoming & safe place at every level – in our online communities and in real life," - @drt15.