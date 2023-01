Biden conversa con Scholz, Macron, Meloni y Sunak por los tanques a Ucrania pero no con Sánchez

Good call with @POTUS 🇺🇸, @Bundeskanzler 🇩🇪, @EmmanuelMacron 🇫🇷 & @GiorgiaMeloni 🇮🇹 this evening.



Really pleased they've joined the UK in sending main battle tanks to Ukraine.



We have a window to accelerate efforts to secure a lasting peace for Ukrainians.



Let's keep it up.