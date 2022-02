Llega Android 12L Beta 3 para preparar su lanzamiento final para marzo

🥳 Android 12L Beta 3 is out today!



Beta 3 for large-screen devices and phones includes:

🌟 Support for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

🌟 Updated testing environment

🌟 Bug fixes and optimizations



Check out the release notes → https://t.co/J6A7dgGE4b pic.twitter.com/QXT9PPMl4m