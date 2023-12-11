Todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2024: consulta la lista completa
Destaca la presencia española en mejor película extranjera con 'La sociedad de la nieve', la última película de Juan Antonio Bayona.11 diciembre, 2023 15:19
La 81.ª gala de entrega de los galardones que anualmente concede la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) se celebrará el domingo 7 de enero de 2024. Entre sus nominados, destaca La sociedad de la nieve, de Juan Antonio Bayona, en la categoría de mejor película de habla no inglesa.
Los otros filmes que optan al galardón en dicha categoría son la francesa Anatomy of a Fall; la finlandesa Fallen Leaves; la italiana Io Capitano; la estadounidense Past Lives y la estadounidense-británica-polaca The Zone of Interest. A continuación, el listado completo con los nominados en todas las categorías.
['La sociedad de la nieve' competirá en los Globos de Oro: nominada a mejor película de habla no inglesa]
Mejor película musical o comedia
Barbie (Warner Bros.)
Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
American Fiction (MGM)
The Holdovers (Focus Features)
May December (Netflix)
Air (Amazon MGM Studios)
Mejor película drama
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
Maestro (Netflix)
Past Lives (A24)
The Zone of Interest (A24)
Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)
Mejor película extranjera
Anatomy of a fall - Francia
Fallen Leaves - Finlandia
Io Capitano - Italia
Past Lives - USA
La sociedad de la nieve - España
The Zone of Interest - Reino Unido / USA
Mejor película de animación
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Mejor serie comedia o musical
The Bear (FX)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Barry (HBO)
Mejor serie
1923 (Paramount+)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Succession (HBO)
Mejor actor de reparto de serie
Billy Crudup por The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen por Succession
James Marsden por Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach por The Bear
Alan Ruck por Succession
Alexander Skarsgård por Succession
Mejor actor categoría musical o comedia
Nicolas Cage por Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet por Wonka
Matt Damon por Air
Paul Giamatti por The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix por Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright por American Fiction
Mejor actriz
Lily Gladstone por Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan por Maestro
Sandra Hüller por Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening por Nyad
Greta Lee por Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny por Priscilla
Mejor actor de reparto
Willem Dafoe — Poor Things
Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling — Barbie
Charles Melton — “May December”
Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”
Mejor guión cinematográfico
Barbie de Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Poor Things de Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer de Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon de Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
Past Lives de Celine Song
Anatomy of a Fall de Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Mejor director de cine
Bradley Cooper por Maestro
Greta Gerwig por Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos por Poor Things
Christopher Nolan por Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese por Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song por Past Lives
Mejor serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión
Beef (Netflix)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon Prime Video)
All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Fargo (FX)
Mejor actriz serie en categoría comedia - musical
Ayo Edebiri por The Bear
Natasha Lyonne por Poker Face
Quinta Brunson por Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez por Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning por The Great
Mejor actriz película en categoría comedia - musical
Fantasia Barrino por The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence por No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman por May December
Alma Pöysti por Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie por Barbie
Emma Stone por Poor Things
Mejor Banda Sonora cine
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
The Boy and the Heron
The Zone of Interest
Spider-Man: across the spider-verse
Killers of the Flower moon
Mejor actor - Serie TV drama
Brian Cox por Succession
Kieran Culkin por Succession
Gary Oldman por Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal por The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong por Succession
Dominic West por The Crown
Mejor actor de comedia o serie en televisión
Bill Hader por Barry
Steve Martin por Only Murders In The Building
Jason Segel por Shrinking
Martin Short por Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis por Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White por The Bear
Mejor interpretación de un actor, serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión
Matt Bomer por Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin por Daisy Jones & The Six
Jon Hamm por Fargo
Woody Harrelson por White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo por Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun por Beef
Mejor interpretación en comedia stand-up o televisión
Ricky Gervais por Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah por Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock por Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer por Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman por Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes por Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
Mejor canción original
What Was I Made For? de Billie Eilish and Finneas (Barbie)
Dance the Night por Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
Addicted to Romance de Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (She Came to Me)
Peaches de Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
I’m Just Ken de Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
Road to Freedom de Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)
Mejor interpretación de una actriz de reparto, serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión
Harriet Sloane por Lessons in Chemistry
Patti Yasutake por Beef
Suki Waterhouse por Daisy Jones & the Six
Chloe Bailey por Swarm
Allison Williams por Fellow Travelers
Carla Gugino por Fall of the House of Usher
Mejor interpretación de una actriz, serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión
Riley Keough por Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson por Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen por Love and Death
Juno Temple por Fargo
Rachel Weisz por Dead Ringers
Ali Wong por Beef