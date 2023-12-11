Todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2024: consulta la lista completa

La 81.ª gala de entrega de los galardones que anualmente concede la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) se celebrará el domingo 7 de enero de 2024. Entre sus nominados, destaca La sociedad de la nieve, de Juan Antonio Bayona, en la categoría de mejor película de habla no inglesa.

Los otros filmes que optan al galardón en dicha categoría son la francesa Anatomy of a Fall; la finlandesa Fallen Leaves; la italiana Io Capitano; la estadounidense Past Lives y la estadounidense-británica-polaca The Zone of Interest. A continuación, el listado completo con los nominados en todas las categorías.

Mejor película musical o comedia

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

American Fiction (MGM)

The Holdovers (Focus Features)

May December (Netflix)

Air (Amazon MGM Studios)

Mejor película drama

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

Maestro (Netflix)

Past Lives (A24)

The Zone of Interest (A24)

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Mejor película extranjera

Anatomy of a fall - Francia

Fallen Leaves - Finlandia

Io Capitano - Italia

Past Lives - USA

La sociedad de la nieve - España

The Zone of Interest - Reino Unido / USA

Mejor película de animación

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Mejor serie comedia o musical

The Bear (FX)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Barry (HBO)

Mejor serie

1923 (Paramount+)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO)

Mejor actor de reparto de serie

Billy Crudup por The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen por Succession

James Marsden por Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach por The Bear

Alan Ruck por Succession

Alexander Skarsgård por Succession

Mejor actor categoría musical o comedia

Nicolas Cage por Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet por Wonka

Matt Damon por Air

Paul Giamatti por The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix por Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright por American Fiction

Mejor actriz

Lily Gladstone por Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan por Maestro

Sandra Hüller por Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening por Nyad

Greta Lee por Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny por Priscilla

Mejor actor de reparto

Willem Dafoe — Poor Things

Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Charles Melton — “May December”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Mejor guión cinematográfico

Barbie de Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things de Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer de Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon de Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives de Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall de Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Mejor director de cine

Bradley Cooper por Maestro

Greta Gerwig por Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos por Poor Things

Christopher Nolan por Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese por Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song por Past Lives

Mejor serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión

Beef (Netflix)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon Prime Video)

All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Fargo (FX)

Mejor actriz serie en categoría comedia - musical

Ayo Edebiri por The Bear

Natasha Lyonne por Poker Face

Quinta Brunson por Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez por Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning por The Great

Mejor actriz película en categoría comedia - musical

Fantasia Barrino por The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence por No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman por May December

Alma Pöysti por Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie por Barbie

Emma Stone por Poor Things

Mejor Banda Sonora cine

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

The Boy and the Heron

The Zone of Interest

Spider-Man: across the spider-verse

Killers of the Flower moon

Mejor actor - Serie TV drama

Brian Cox por Succession

Kieran Culkin por Succession

Gary Oldman por Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal por The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong por Succession

Dominic West por The Crown

Mejor actor de comedia o serie en televisión

Bill Hader por Barry

Steve Martin por Only Murders In The Building

Jason Segel por Shrinking

Martin Short por Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis por Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White por The Bear

Mejor interpretación de un actor, serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión

Matt Bomer por Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin por Daisy Jones & The Six

Jon Hamm por Fargo

Woody Harrelson por White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo por Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun por Beef

Mejor interpretación en comedia stand-up o televisión

Ricky Gervais por Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah por Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock por Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer por Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman por Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes por Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Mejor canción original

What Was I Made For? de Billie Eilish and Finneas (Barbie)

Dance the Night por Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)

Addicted to Romance de Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (She Came to Me)

Peaches de Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

I’m Just Ken de Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)

Road to Freedom de Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)

Mejor interpretación de una actriz de reparto, serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión

Harriet Sloane por Lessons in Chemistry

Patti Yasutake por Beef

Suki Waterhouse por Daisy Jones & the Six

Chloe Bailey por Swarm

Allison Williams por Fellow Travelers

Carla Gugino por Fall of the House of Usher

Mejor interpretación de una actriz, serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión

Riley Keough por Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson por Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen por Love and Death

Juno Temple por Fargo

Rachel Weisz por Dead Ringers

Ali Wong por Beef

