Ucrania retira la bandera de Rusia de la sede de gobierno de Jersón, anexionada por Putin

#Zaporizhzhya NPP has lost access to external electricity after shelling—now receiving power from on-site diesel generators w/ fuel for ~15 days, 🇺🇦 nat'l nuclear operator says. DG @rafaelmgrossi: "safety & security protection zone is urgently needed." https://t.co/Jgk06VOGzF pic.twitter.com/oQhkqVkbvE