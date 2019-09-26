Tenis WTA
El calvario de la extenista Jelena Dokic: al borde del suicidio, adelgaza 57 kilos en 11 meses
La deportista, aún con 35 años, se ha sincerado sobre su situación física y lo que la llevó a retirarse.
Noticias relacionadas
La extenista Jelena Dokic se ha sincerado ante la prensa. La que fuera número 4 del mundo en 2002 y, a día de hoy, con solo 35 años, retirada, quiso compartir su dolor más profundo y hablar de cómo vivió su tremendo cambio.
Dokic sufría depresión, algo que tuvo que ver con su aumento de peso y, sobre todo, con su retiro prematuro de las pistas. Con ello, los pensamientos suicidas llegaron a su mente, algo que estuvo a punto de completar: "Pensé en terminar mi vida innumerables veces y casi me suicido hace poco más de 10 años".
En estos últimos meses, la exdeportista ha querido compartir por Instagram los cambios en su cuerpo, el proceso para adelgazar y sobre todo, el proceso de transformación que le ha cambiado la vida.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Transformation!!! This a 6 month progress before and after photo. Over 30 kgs lost and I am half way. My journey continues and I am very happy with what I have been able to achieve so far but there is still a lot of work to be done. I know that getting down to my optimal weight and losing the rest of the weight won’t be easy and it will get tougher from here as I get closer to my goal weight but I am extremely motivated and confident as I know I have @jennycraigausnz by my side and supporting me all the way. I just want to say a big thank you to everyone at @jennycraigausnz .Your support,care and understanding has helped me get this far and I am grateful for everything that the whole team at @jennycraigausnz has done to help me especially in the tough times. It’s a lot more than losing weight but also getting fit,healthy and most importantly happy. Even though I have been on @jennycraigausnz now for 6 months I still can’t believe how great the food is,how easy it is to prepare and having my own consultant is just incredible. @jennycraigausnz has changed my life and I would recommend the @jennycraigausnz program to everyone. Join me on my @jennycraigausnz journey now. Visit @jennycraigausnz or www.jennycraig.com.au now and check out the LINK IN BIO to see more about my weight loss journey. I hope I have given you all some inspiration and motivation no matter what your goals are.It can all be done,just don’t give up and keep believing. 🙏💪😍🤸♀️🍲🥗🥙🍲🥗🥙 #jennycraigausnz #jennycraig #myjennycraigjourney #jennycraigjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightloss #transformation #progress #weightlossjourney #health #healthy #lifestyle #healthylifestyle #fitness #inspiration #motivation #healthyfood #healthyeating #australia #melbourne #sydney #inspo #fitspo #healthylife #women #empoweringwomen #weightlossmotivation #lookoftheday #weightlossinspiration #inspire
Ella, a través de sus publicaciones, pretende ayudar a todas aquellas personas que sufren depresión a salir de ella, a conseguir sus objetivos y sobre todo, a no decaer en todo aquello que están realizando.
Jelena Dokic es el mayor ejemplo de cómo pueden afectar las enfermedades mentales a los deportistas, y sobre todo, la poca capacidad de expresar temas como la depresión ante los medios de comunicación. Hoy, 11 meses después y con 57 kilos menos, Dokic es una nueva persona.
[Más información: La ATP se cansa del comportamiento de Kyrgios y le sanciona: apartado de las pistas 16 semanas]