Purgas internas y nuevas marionetas: Putin celebra sus 70 años paranoico por sus derrotas en Ucrania

🧵#Prigozhin's propagandist Alexey Slobodenyuk who's been attacking Shoigu online arrested in #Moscow by SOBR Rosgvardia spetsnaz unit. SOBR are highly loyal to Putin. That this arrest was not made by the FSB, as you'd expect, is indicative of internal power struggle & distrust. pic.twitter.com/8yQLu2M1Mz