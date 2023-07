Celia Cruz, inmortalizada en una moneda: la cantante cubana y su grito "¡Azúcar!" lucen en un cuarto de dólar

The wait is over! We are pleased to announce the designs for the 2024 coins in the American Women Quarters™ Program, honoring the achievements of Dr. Pauli Murray, The Honorable Patsy Mink, Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, Celia Cruz, and Zitkala-Ša. https://t.co/FxUlfZoQIr #HerQuarter pic.twitter.com/AWy90Rqbeh