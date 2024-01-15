El equipo de 'Oppenheimer' en la gala de los Critics Choice Awards 2024.

El equipo de 'Oppenheimer' en la gala de los Critics Choice Awards 2024.

El Cultural

'Oppenheimer' y 'Barbie' arrasan en los Critics Choice Awards: esta es la lista completa de ganadores

Las películas de Christopher Nolan y Greta Gerwig se llevan la mayoría de los galardones en una gala que premió a series como 'Succession' y 'The Bear'.

15 enero, 2024 08:18

Después de los Globos de Oro llegaron los Critics Choice Awards. Este domingo, 14 de enero, celebraron su 29 edición. Y encumbraron de nuevo a las dos películas del año: Oppenheimer y Barbie. Además, rubricaron el éxito de series como Succession y The Bear. Estos premios, entregados por los 250 miembros de la Asociación de la Crítica Cinematográfica, se presentaron como otra antesala a los Oscars y generaron pocas sorpresas: Hollywood mimó a sus estrellas y a sus productos más rentables.

Oppenheimer fue la película triunfal con ocho reconocimientos, incluido el de mejor filme. Se impuso a Barbie, premiada con seis galardones en categorías menores. "Hemos convencido al público de que una película sobre física cuántica y el apocalipsis nuclear puede valer la pena", celebraba el cineasta británico Christopher Nolan al recoger el galardón a mejor director por rodar la vida del genio estadounidense. A ese premio, el filme ha sumado también el de mejor banda sonora, efectos especiales, edición, fotografía, elenco y actor de reparto.

En el apartado de las series, Succession fue la que arrasó en la entrega. Kieran Culkin se coronó como mejor actor en una serie dramática, mientras que Sarah Snook se llevó el premio de mejor actriz en esta categoría. Elizabeth Debicki, que interpretó a la princesa Diana en The Crown, se llevó el premio de mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática. 

Harrison Ford fue otra de las figuras reconocidas. Al actor, con una de las carreras más longevas y destacadas de Hollywood, le dieron el Premio a la Trayectoria Profesional. Y  America Ferrera recibió el premio especial SeeHer debido a sus contribuciones dentro del entretenimiento por sus más de dos décadas en el sector.

"Todos merecemos que nuestras vidas se reflejen auténticamente", dijo America en su discurso de agradecimiento, en el que también mencionó a sus compañeras de Barbie, la actriz Margot Robbie y la directora Greta Gerwig. Por último, la obra del cineasta español Juan Antonio Bayona (La Sociedad de la Nieve) ha sido superada de nuevo por la película francesa Anatomía de una caída, tal y como ya sucedió recientemente en los Globos de Oro.

A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores en series y películas:

Series

Mejor serie dramática

The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Loki
The Morning Show
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Succession
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Series Mejor serie dramática

Kieran Culkin – Succession
Tom Hiddleston – Loki
Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent
Jeremy Strong – Succession

Mejor actriz en una serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

Khalid Abdalla – The Crown
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told
Matthew MacFadyen – Succession
Ke Huy Quan – Loki
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Sophia Di Martino – Loki
Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Poker Face
Reservation Dogs
Shrinking
What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows
Drew Tarver – The Other Two
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Henry Winkler – Barry

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Mejor serie limitada

Beef
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Love & Death
A Murder at the End of the World
A Small Light

Mejor película hecha para tv

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Finestkind
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
No One Will Save You
Quiz Lady
Reality

Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película para tv

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Tom Holland – The Crowded Room
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Steven Yeun – Beef

Mejor actriz para una serie limitada o película de tv

Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley – A Small Light
Sydney Sweeney – Reality
Juno Temple – Fargo
Ali Wong – Beef

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película de tv

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers
Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death
Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry
Liev Schreiber – A Small Light
Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película de tv

Maria Bello – Beef
Billie Boullet – A Small Light
Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher
Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry
Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher
Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six

Mejor serie en lengua extranjera

Bargain
The Glory
The Good Mothers
The Interpreter of Silence
Lupin
Mask Girl
Moving

Mejor serie animada

Bluey
Bob’s Burgers
Harley Quinn
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Young Love

Mejor talk show

The Graham Norton Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Mejor especial de comedia

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits
John Early: Now More Than Ever
John Mulaney: Baby J
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer

Cine

Mejor película

American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltburn

Mejor Actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Mejor Actriz

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Charles Melton – May December
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Julianne Moore – May December
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Mejor Actor Joven

Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie
Calah Lane – Wonka
Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall
Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator

Mejor Elenco

Air
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer

Mejor Director

Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Guión Adaptado

Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
Tony McNamara – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Guión Original

Samy Burch – May December
Alex Convery – Air
Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie
David Hemingson – The Holdovers
Celine Song – Past Lives

Mejor Fotografía

Matthew Libatique – Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things
Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

Mejor Edición

William Goldenberg – Air
Nick Houy – Barbie
Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
Lindy Hemming – Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
Holly Waddington – Poor Things
Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleón

Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje

Barbie
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla

Mejores Efectos Visuales

The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor Comedia

American Fiction
Barbie
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things

Mejor Película Animada

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish


Mejor Film de Habla No Inglesa

Anatomía de una caída
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
La sociedad de la nieve
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest

Mejor Canción

Dance the Night – Barbie
I’m Just Ken – Barbie
Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Road to Freedom – Rustin
This Wish – Wish
What Was I Made For – Barbie

Mejor Banda Sonora

Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson – Andrew Wyatt, Barbie