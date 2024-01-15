'Oppenheimer' y 'Barbie' arrasan en los Critics Choice Awards: esta es la lista completa de ganadores

Después de los Globos de Oro llegaron los Critics Choice Awards. Este domingo, 14 de enero, celebraron su 29 edición. Y encumbraron de nuevo a las dos películas del año: Oppenheimer y Barbie. Además, rubricaron el éxito de series como Succession y The Bear. Estos premios, entregados por los 250 miembros de la Asociación de la Crítica Cinematográfica, se presentaron como otra antesala a los Oscars y generaron pocas sorpresas: Hollywood mimó a sus estrellas y a sus productos más rentables.

Oppenheimer fue la película triunfal con ocho reconocimientos, incluido el de mejor filme. Se impuso a Barbie, premiada con seis galardones en categorías menores. "Hemos convencido al público de que una película sobre física cuántica y el apocalipsis nuclear puede valer la pena", celebraba el cineasta británico Christopher Nolan al recoger el galardón a mejor director por rodar la vida del genio estadounidense. A ese premio, el filme ha sumado también el de mejor banda sonora, efectos especiales, edición, fotografía, elenco y actor de reparto.

En el apartado de las series, Succession fue la que arrasó en la entrega. Kieran Culkin se coronó como mejor actor en una serie dramática, mientras que Sarah Snook se llevó el premio de mejor actriz en esta categoría. Elizabeth Debicki, que interpretó a la princesa Diana en The Crown, se llevó el premio de mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática.

BARBIE ganó 6 Critics' Choice Awards en esta entrega.



Dejaré por aquí el discurso que dieron MARGOT ROBBIE y GRETA GERWIG tras vencer en la categoría Mejor Comedia.



Qué bonita noche para ellas 💗✨ #CriticsChoiceAwardspic.twitter.com/EhSO1cTEOl — Carla ❁ (@shannonlada) January 15, 2024

Harrison Ford fue otra de las figuras reconocidas. Al actor, con una de las carreras más longevas y destacadas de Hollywood, le dieron el Premio a la Trayectoria Profesional. Y America Ferrera recibió el premio especial SeeHer debido a sus contribuciones dentro del entretenimiento por sus más de dos décadas en el sector.

"Todos merecemos que nuestras vidas se reflejen auténticamente", dijo America en su discurso de agradecimiento, en el que también mencionó a sus compañeras de Barbie, la actriz Margot Robbie y la directora Greta Gerwig. Por último, la obra del cineasta español Juan Antonio Bayona (La Sociedad de la Nieve) ha sido superada de nuevo por la película francesa Anatomía de una caída, tal y como ya sucedió recientemente en los Globos de Oro.

A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores en series y películas:

Series

Mejor serie dramática

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Loki

The Morning Show

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Succession

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

Series Mejor serie dramática

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Mejor actriz en una serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

Khalid Abdalla – The Crown

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told

Matthew MacFadyen – Succession

Ke Huy Quan – Loki

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Sophia Di Martino – Loki

Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Poker Face

Reservation Dogs

Shrinking

What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows

Drew Tarver – The Other Two

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Henry Winkler – Barry

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Mejor serie limitada

Beef

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Love & Death

A Murder at the End of the World

A Small Light

Mejor película hecha para tv

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Finestkind

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

No One Will Save You

Quiz Lady

Reality

Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película para tv

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Tom Holland – The Crowded Room

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Steven Yeun – Beef

Mejor actriz para una serie limitada o película de tv

Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley – A Small Light

Sydney Sweeney – Reality

Juno Temple – Fargo

Ali Wong – Beef

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película de tv

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers

Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry

Liev Schreiber – A Small Light

Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película de tv

Maria Bello – Beef

Billie Boullet – A Small Light

Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher

Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry

Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six

Mejor serie en lengua extranjera

Bargain

The Glory

The Good Mothers

The Interpreter of Silence

Lupin

Mask Girl

Moving

Mejor serie animada

Bluey

Bob’s Burgers

Harley Quinn

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Young Love

Mejor talk show

The Graham Norton Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Mejor especial de comedia

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits

John Early: Now More Than Ever

John Mulaney: Baby J

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer

Cine

Mejor película

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Mejor Actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Mejor Actriz

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Mejor Actor Joven

Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie

Calah Lane – Wonka

Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator

Mejor Elenco

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Mejor Director

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne – The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Guión Adaptado

Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson – American Fiction

Tony McNamara – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Guión Original

Samy Burch – May December

Alex Convery – Air

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie

David Hemingson – The Holdovers

Celine Song – Past Lives

Mejor Fotografía

Matthew Libatique – Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan – Poor Things

Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

Mejor Edición

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Jacqueline Durran – Barbie

Lindy Hemming – Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple

Holly Waddington – Poor Things

Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleón

Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje

Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Mejores Efectos Visuales

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor Comedia

American Fiction

Barbie

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

Mejor Película Animada

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish



Mejor Film de Habla No Inglesa

Anatomía de una caída

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

La sociedad de la nieve

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor Canción

Dance the Night – Barbie

I’m Just Ken – Barbie

Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Road to Freedom – Rustin

This Wish – Wish

What Was I Made For – Barbie

Mejor Banda Sonora

Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things

Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson – Andrew Wyatt, Barbie

Sigue los temas que te interesan