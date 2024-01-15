'Oppenheimer' y 'Barbie' arrasan en los Critics Choice Awards: esta es la lista completa de ganadores
Las películas de Christopher Nolan y Greta Gerwig se llevan la mayoría de los galardones en una gala que premió a series como 'Succession' y 'The Bear'.15 enero, 2024 08:18
Después de los Globos de Oro llegaron los Critics Choice Awards. Este domingo, 14 de enero, celebraron su 29 edición. Y encumbraron de nuevo a las dos películas del año: Oppenheimer y Barbie. Además, rubricaron el éxito de series como Succession y The Bear. Estos premios, entregados por los 250 miembros de la Asociación de la Crítica Cinematográfica, se presentaron como otra antesala a los Oscars y generaron pocas sorpresas: Hollywood mimó a sus estrellas y a sus productos más rentables.
Oppenheimer fue la película triunfal con ocho reconocimientos, incluido el de mejor filme. Se impuso a Barbie, premiada con seis galardones en categorías menores. "Hemos convencido al público de que una película sobre física cuántica y el apocalipsis nuclear puede valer la pena", celebraba el cineasta británico Christopher Nolan al recoger el galardón a mejor director por rodar la vida del genio estadounidense. A ese premio, el filme ha sumado también el de mejor banda sonora, efectos especiales, edición, fotografía, elenco y actor de reparto.
En el apartado de las series, Succession fue la que arrasó en la entrega. Kieran Culkin se coronó como mejor actor en una serie dramática, mientras que Sarah Snook se llevó el premio de mejor actriz en esta categoría. Elizabeth Debicki, que interpretó a la princesa Diana en The Crown, se llevó el premio de mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática.
BARBIE ganó 6 Critics' Choice Awards en esta entrega.— Carla ❁ (@shannonlada) January 15, 2024
Dejaré por aquí el discurso que dieron MARGOT ROBBIE y GRETA GERWIG tras vencer en la categoría Mejor Comedia.
Qué bonita noche para ellas 💗✨ #CriticsChoiceAwardspic.twitter.com/EhSO1cTEOl
Harrison Ford fue otra de las figuras reconocidas. Al actor, con una de las carreras más longevas y destacadas de Hollywood, le dieron el Premio a la Trayectoria Profesional. Y America Ferrera recibió el premio especial SeeHer debido a sus contribuciones dentro del entretenimiento por sus más de dos décadas en el sector.
"Todos merecemos que nuestras vidas se reflejen auténticamente", dijo America en su discurso de agradecimiento, en el que también mencionó a sus compañeras de Barbie, la actriz Margot Robbie y la directora Greta Gerwig. Por último, la obra del cineasta español Juan Antonio Bayona (La Sociedad de la Nieve) ha sido superada de nuevo por la película francesa Anatomía de una caída, tal y como ya sucedió recientemente en los Globos de Oro.
A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores en series y películas:
Series
Mejor serie dramática
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Loki
The Morning Show
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Succession
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Series Mejor serie dramática
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Tom Hiddleston – Loki
Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Mejor actriz en una serie dramática
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
Khalid Abdalla – The Crown
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told
Matthew MacFadyen – Succession
Ke Huy Quan – Loki
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Sophia Di Martino – Loki
Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
Mejor serie de comedia
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Poker Face
Reservation Dogs
Shrinking
What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows
Drew Tarver – The Other Two
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Henry Winkler – Barry
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Mejor serie limitada
Beef
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Love & Death
A Murder at the End of the World
A Small Light
Mejor película hecha para tv
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Finestkind
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
No One Will Save You
Quiz Lady
Reality
Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película para tv
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Tom Holland – The Crowded Room
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Steven Yeun – Beef
Mejor actriz para una serie limitada o película de tv
Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley – A Small Light
Sydney Sweeney – Reality
Juno Temple – Fargo
Ali Wong – Beef
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie limitada o película de tv
Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers
Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death
Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry
Liev Schreiber – A Small Light
Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie limitada o película de tv
Maria Bello – Beef
Billie Boullet – A Small Light
Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher
Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry
Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher
Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six
Mejor serie en lengua extranjera
Bargain
The Glory
The Good Mothers
The Interpreter of Silence
Lupin
Mask Girl
Moving
Mejor serie animada
Bluey
Bob’s Burgers
Harley Quinn
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Young Love
Mejor talk show
The Graham Norton Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Mejor especial de comedia
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits
John Early: Now More Than Ever
John Mulaney: Baby J
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer
Cine
Mejor película
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltburn
Mejor Actor
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Mejor Actriz
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Charles Melton – May December
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Julianne Moore – May December
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Mejor Actor Joven
Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie
Calah Lane – Wonka
Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall
Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator
Mejor Elenco
Air
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Mejor Director
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor Guión Adaptado
Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
Tony McNamara – Poor Things
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor Guión Original
Samy Burch – May December
Alex Convery – Air
Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie
David Hemingson – The Holdovers
Celine Song – Past Lives
Mejor Fotografía
Matthew Libatique – Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
Mejor Diseño de Producción
Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things
Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City
Mejor Edición
William Goldenberg – Air
Nick Houy – Barbie
Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
Lindy Hemming – Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
Holly Waddington – Poor Things
Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleón
Mejor Peinado y Maquillaje
Barbie
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla
Mejores Efectos Visuales
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor Comedia
American Fiction
Barbie
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things
Mejor Película Animada
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
Mejor Film de Habla No Inglesa
Anatomía de una caída
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
La sociedad de la nieve
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
Mejor Canción
Dance the Night – Barbie
I’m Just Ken – Barbie
Peaches – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Road to Freedom – Rustin
This Wish – Wish
What Was I Made For – Barbie
Mejor Banda Sonora
Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson – Andrew Wyatt, Barbie