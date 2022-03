Roland Garros presiona a Djokovic por la vacuna contra la Covid pese a quitar su obligatoriedad

#RolandGarros 2022: Innovations & commitments



✅ New 10-point tiebreak to end matches

✅ Parity between men & women across all draws’ sizes

✅ Stronger visibility for wheelchair & quad

✅ Enhanced players’ experience



