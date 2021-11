Quién es Arthur Cabral: el FC Barcelona quiere fichar un delantero de Conference League

𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗦 | Another double from Cabral as hit fourteen for the season in our 2-2 draw with Lausanne yesterday afternoon. #LSFCB #FCBasel1893 #MirSinBaselpic.twitter.com/ZBYr1sSuzg