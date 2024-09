🚨WOW! LATIN MUSIC SUPERSTAR NICKY JAM ENDORSED RIGHTFUL PRESIDENT TRUMP LAST NIGHT!



This is MASSIVE!🔥



Nicky has 29M monthly listeners on Spotify, 43.7M followers on IG, 7.7M on TikTok, and 4.8M on X!



Kamala WISHES she had his support!



Share to make this go viral! pic.twitter.com/6XDu5T0a9S