China realiza maniobras militares cerca de Taiwán tras la escala de su vicepresidente en EEUU

We welcome the staunch support for #TaiwanStrait peace & stability expressed at the #US🇺🇸-#Japan🇯🇵-#ROK🇰🇷 leaders summit & thank @POTUS, @kishida230 & @President_KR for their assertiveness in the face of #China’s military exercises around #Taiwan🇹🇼.

