Una 'youtuber' se va a vivir a la selva y ahorra miles de dólares
En la Jungla. La mujer asegura que desde que ha cambiado de vida se ha ahorrado miles de dólares en productos cosméticos que ahora no necesita.
Una youtuber de Queensland llamada Freelee ha saltado a la fama porque asegura que se ha ahorrado unos 4.000 dólares australianos en tratamientos de belleza durante el año que lleva viviendo en plena naturaleza en una selva sudamericana.
Ha sido el Daily Mail quien ha sacado a la luz la historia de esta mujer de 37 años que se declara vegana y narra en su canal de YouTube el periplo junto a su pareja para huir de la "civilización occidental" y la "vida esclava".
En su cuenta de Instagram sube sus imágenes "libre de ropa" y su comida, frutas y verduras que dice cultivar ella misma. Se ducha con agua de la lluvia y bebe de los regatos, no sabemos si después su estómago se resiente por ello o no.
Una historia un poco fantástica
"¿Que si ahora voy a estar desnuda en cada fotografía? Sí, desnuda en la jungla. Libre de ropa, etiquetas, zapatos, maquillaje y depilación. Simplemente, uno se siente bien", escribe en sus fotografías, que muestran una vida que, a ojos de muchos, parece que tiene algo de postproducción.
So how do ya like ma coconuts? 😸...I just love seeing my DIY coconut bowl collection growing 😍It feels really empowering to make things myself rather than pay others. You might think "Oh I could never learn to do that, I'm just not good at that stuff" and that's where you are wrong. I grew up without a shred of do-it-yourself experience, I was taught by this consumerist society that it's better to just buy something rather than attempt to create it yourself. Sure, it may be quicker and easier but where is the personal satisfaction in that? Everytime I use the bowls I feel a sense of purpose and pride. You try, make mistakes (eg. hole in bottom of one bowl) but you learn and become more skilled, confident and powerful each time. Save money and become a stronger, freer woman with each project. 💪 Remember - If you are not willing to learn, no one can help you, if you are determined to learn, no one can stop you. #gofreeyourself
Never stop climbing higher in life. Never let ANYONE hold you back. Not family, friends, partners, ex-partners, strangers... NO ONE.💪Some people will find you too extreme, too passionate, too spicy, too...YOU. Some people will hate the way you think, speak, feel, look; those are not your people. Stop chasing fake acceptance and adoration from others, and proudly strut to the beat of your own drum. Have the ovaries to stand up and rebel against the system, no matter whose toes you stand on. Be bold and unapologetically YOU. Your tribe will answer. #gofreeyourself
At one point I used to waste so much money buying designer handbags, and for what? To be admired by random strangers? To be accepted into some sort of ‘elite’ club? Envied by friends? Looking back I realise I just lacked true purpose and direction in life. I was also looking for love and acceptance through an expensive, wasteful lie. Thankfully, I woke up. Now I dream about a waste-free world and really believe it’s possible if we start with ourselves. I decided to learn a new skill that helps with this focus and am now making bags out of 100% palm leaf. They are reusable for years (depending on how u treat it), biodegradable and #zerowaste. They are also great for gifts. I know not all of you can make these bags, however, what you can do now is implement little changes into your lifestyle that will make a huge impact on the world around you. Firstly, go vegan ofcourse!🍃If you go for take away food, always take reusable plastic containers.🍃Take a photo of business cards instead of taking the actual card.🍃Shop in second-hand stores for pre-loved bargains.🍃Use a menstrual cup instead of tampons.🍃Always take reusable produce bags for fruits and veggies.🍃Ride your bike to close destinations instead of driving. BAM 💪These are only a few tips, feel free to add more in the comments 🤙 #gofreeyourself
No son pocos los que han preguntado dónde vive exactamente, porque no se dan nombres de ningún lugar concreto, solo que está en algún país de Sudamérica. También cuestionan, precisamente, el uso de cosméticos, porque la mujer sale con una piel perfecta en cada imagen y sin rastro de picaduras o heridas, que no serían difíciles de tener viviendo allí.
También tiene acceso a la electricidad y las fotografías parecen realizadas y editadas por un equipo profesional, así que la idílica vida natural con su pareja podría contar con algunas personas más en la ecuación. Sea como fuere, cualquiera de nosotros se iría una temporadita a desconectar también, ¿o no?