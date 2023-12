La UE impondrá nuevas sanciones a Hamás y también a los colonos israelíes en Cisjordania

This morning on the margins of #FAC on #MiddleEast: 🇸🇮&🇵🇹 convened 🇪🇸 🇧🇪 🇮🇪 🇱🇺 🇵🇹 🇸🇮 calling for:



➡️#humanitarian ceasefire 🕊️



➡️visa ban for violent settlers in #WestBank supporting 🇺🇸



➡️#partnerships to achieve 2-state solution & durable #security for both nations 🇮🇱 & 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/PxCxrZdoEj