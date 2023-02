EEUU, Corea del Sur y Japón realizan ejercicios antimisiles en respuesta a la escalada de Kim Jong-un

22 FEB, JS ATAGO conducted an information sharing EX on BMD with U.S. and ROK naval vessels in the Sea of Japan. We, JMSDF-USN-ROKN🇯🇵🇺🇸🇰🇷are working closely together to respond to regional security challenges and maintaining a vigilant readiness for any contingency. pic.twitter.com/rARVRzQ47d