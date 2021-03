18.0000 evacuados y canguros nadando: las peores inundaciones de Australia en décadas

Lucky escape! 🦘



A kangaroo has managed to swim to safety after getting trapped in floodwaters at Kempsey, on the NSW Mid-North Coast.



Flood alerts are in place across the state: https://t.co/Z6uF1fkS96



Latest details on #NSWFloods tonight at 6.00pm on #9News pic.twitter.com/iQXr3VZq4h