Todos los ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2024: consulta la lista completa
'Oppenheimer' es la gran triunfadora de la noche con cuatro galardones, mientras que 'Pobres criaturas' se impone a 'Barbie' en la categoría de comedia8 enero, 2024 05:06
Mejor película (musical o comedia)
Barbie (Warner Bros.)
Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
American Fiction (MGM)
The Holdovers (Focus Features)
May December (Netflix)
Air (Amazon MGM Studios)
Mejor película (drama)
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
Maestro (Netflix)
Past Lives (A24)
The Zone of Interest (A24)
Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)
Mejor logro en taquilla
Barbie
Guardianes de la Galaxia vol. 3
John Wick 4
Misión imposible: sentencia mortal - Parte 1
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: cruzando el multiverso
Super Mario Bros.: la película
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Mejor director
Bradley Cooper por Maestro
Greta Gerwig por Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos por Poor Things
Christopher Nolan por Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese por Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song por Past Lives
Mejor película extranjera
Anatomía de una caída - Francia
Fallen Leaves - Finlandia
Io Capitano - Italia
Past Lives - USA
La sociedad de la nieve - España
The Zone of Interest - Reino Unido / USA
Mejor película de animación
El chico y la garza
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Mejor actriz (drama)
Lily Gladstone por Los asesinos de la luna
Carey Mulligan por Maestro
Sandra Hüller por Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening por Nyad
Greta Lee por Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny por Priscilla
Mejor actriz (comedia o musical)
Fantasia Barrino por The purple color
Jennifer Lawrence por No hard feelings
Natalie Portman por May December
Alma Pöysti por Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie por Barbie
Emma Stone por Pobres criaturas
Mejor actor (musical o comedia)
Nicolas Cage por Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet por Wonka
Matt Damon por Air
Paul Giamatti por Los que se quedan
Joaquin Phoenix por Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright por American Fiction
Mejor actor (drama)
Bradley Cooper por Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio por Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo por Rustin
Barry Keoghan por Saltburn
Cillian Murphy por Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott por Strangers
Mejor actor de reparto
Willem Dafoe por Poor Things
Robert DeNiro por Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. por Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling por Barbie
Charles Melton por May December
Mark Ruffalo por Poor Things
Mejor actriz de reparto
Emily Blunt por Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks por El color púrpura
Jodie Foster por Nyad
Julianne Moore por Secretos de un escándalo
Rosamund Pike por Saltburn
Da’vine Joy Randolph por Los que se quedan
Mejor guión cinematográfico
Barbie de Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Poor Things de Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer de Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon de Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
Past Lives de Celine Song
Anatomía de una caída de Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Mejor Banda Sonora
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
The Boy and the Heron
The Zone of Interest
Spider-Man: across the spider-verse
Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor serie (drama)
1923 (Paramount+)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Succession (HBO)
Mejor serie (comedia o musical)
The Bear (FX)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Barry (HBO)
Mejor serie (limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión)
Bronca (Netflix)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon Prime Video)
All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Fargo (FX)
Mejor actriz de serie (drama)
Helen Mirren por 1923
Bella Ramsey por The Last of Us
Keri Russell por La diplomática
Sarah Snook por Succession
Imelda Staunton por The Crown
Emma Stone por The Curse
Mejor actor de serie (drama)
Brian Cox por Succession
Kieran Culkin por Succession
Gary Oldman por Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal por The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong por Succession
Dominic West por The Crown
Mejor actor de serie (comedia)
Bill Hader por Barry
Steve Martin por Only Murders In The Building
Jason Segel por Shrinking
Martin Short por Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis por Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White por The Bear
Mejor actriz de serie (comedia)
Ayo Edebiri por The Bear
Natasha Lyonne por Poker Face
Quinta Brunson por Colegio Abbott
Rachel Brosnahan por La maravillosa Sra. Maisel
Selena Gomez por Solo asesinatos en el edificio
Elle Fanning por The Great
Mejor actor de reparto de serie
Billy Crudup por The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen por Succession
James Marsden por Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach por The Bear
Alan Ruck por Succession
Alexander Skarsgård por Succession
Mejor actriz de reparto de serie
Elizabeth Debicki por The Crown
Abby Elliott por The Bear
Christina Ricci por Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron por Succession
Meryl Streep por Solo asesinatos en el edificio
Hannah Waddingham por Ted Lasso
Mejor actor (serie limitada o telefilme)
Matt Bomer por Fellow travelers
Sam Claflin por Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm por Fargo
Woody Harrelson por White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo por Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun por Bronca
Mejor actriz (serie limitada o telefilm)
Riley Keough por Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson por Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen por Love and Death
Juno Temple por Fargo
Rachel Weisz por Dead Ringers
Ali Wong por Bronca
Mejor interpretación en comedia stand-up o televisión
Ricky Gervais por Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah por Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock por Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer por Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman por Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes por Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
Mejor canción original
What Was I Made For? de Billie Eilish and Finneas (Barbie)
Dance the Night por Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
Addicted to Romance de Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (She Came to Me)
Peaches de Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
I’m Just Ken de Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
Road to Freedom de Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)