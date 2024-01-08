Todos los ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2024: consulta la lista completa

Mejor película (musical o comedia)

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

American Fiction (MGM)

The Holdovers (Focus Features)

May December (Netflix)

Air (Amazon MGM Studios)

Mejor película (drama)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

Maestro (Netflix)

Past Lives (A24)

The Zone of Interest (A24)

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Mejor logro en taquilla

Barbie

Guardianes de la Galaxia vol. 3

John Wick 4

Misión imposible: sentencia mortal - Parte 1

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: cruzando el multiverso

Super Mario Bros.: la película

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Mejor director

Bradley Cooper por Maestro

Greta Gerwig por Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos por Poor Things

Christopher Nolan por Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese por Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song por Past Lives

Mejor película extranjera

Anatomía de una caída - Francia

Fallen Leaves - Finlandia

Io Capitano - Italia

Past Lives - USA

La sociedad de la nieve - España

The Zone of Interest - Reino Unido / USA

Mejor película de animación

El chico y la garza

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Mejor actriz (drama)

Lily Gladstone por Los asesinos de la luna

Carey Mulligan por Maestro

Sandra Hüller por Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening por Nyad

Greta Lee por Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny por Priscilla

Mejor actriz (comedia o musical)

Fantasia Barrino por The purple color

Jennifer Lawrence por No hard feelings

Natalie Portman por May December

Alma Pöysti por Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie por Barbie

Emma Stone por Pobres criaturas

Mejor actor (musical o comedia)

Nicolas Cage por Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet por Wonka

Matt Damon por Air

Paul Giamatti por Los que se quedan

Joaquin Phoenix por Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright por American Fiction

Mejor actor (drama)

Bradley Cooper por Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio por Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo por Rustin

Barry Keoghan por Saltburn

Cillian Murphy por Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott por Strangers

Mejor actor de reparto

Willem Dafoe por Poor Things

Robert DeNiro por Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. por Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling por Barbie

Charles Melton por May December

Mark Ruffalo por Poor Things

Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt por Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks por El color púrpura

Jodie Foster por Nyad

Julianne Moore por Secretos de un escándalo

Rosamund Pike por Saltburn

Da’vine Joy Randolph por Los que se quedan

Mejor guión cinematográfico

Barbie de Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things de Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer de Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon de Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives de Celine Song

Anatomía de una caída de Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Mejor Banda Sonora

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

The Boy and the Heron

The Zone of Interest

Spider-Man: across the spider-verse

Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor serie (drama)

1923 (Paramount+)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO)

Mejor serie (comedia o musical)

The Bear (FX)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Barry (HBO)

Mejor serie (limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión)

Bronca (Netflix)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon Prime Video)

All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Fargo (FX)

Mejor actriz de serie (drama)

Helen Mirren por 1923

Bella Ramsey por The Last of Us

Keri Russell por La diplomática

Sarah Snook por Succession

Imelda Staunton por The Crown

Emma Stone por The Curse

Mejor actor de serie (drama)

Brian Cox por Succession

Kieran Culkin por Succession

Gary Oldman por Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal por The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong por Succession

Dominic West por The Crown

Mejor actor de serie (comedia)

Bill Hader por Barry

Steve Martin por Only Murders In The Building

Jason Segel por Shrinking

Martin Short por Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis por Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White por The Bear

Mejor actriz de serie (comedia)

Ayo Edebiri por The Bear

Natasha Lyonne por Poker Face

Quinta Brunson por Colegio Abbott

Rachel Brosnahan por La maravillosa Sra. Maisel

Selena Gomez por Solo asesinatos en el edificio

Elle Fanning por The Great

Mejor actor de reparto de serie

Billy Crudup por The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen por Succession

James Marsden por Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach por The Bear

Alan Ruck por Succession

Alexander Skarsgård por Succession

Mejor actriz de reparto de serie

Elizabeth Debicki por The Crown

Abby Elliott por The Bear

Christina Ricci por Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron por Succession

Meryl Streep por Solo asesinatos en el edificio

Hannah Waddingham por Ted Lasso

Mejor actor (serie limitada o telefilme)

Matt Bomer por Fellow travelers

Sam Claflin por Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm por Fargo

Woody Harrelson por White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo por Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun por Bronca

Mejor actriz (serie limitada o telefilm)

Riley Keough por Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson por Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen por Love and Death

Juno Temple por Fargo

Rachel Weisz por Dead Ringers

Ali Wong por Bronca

Mejor interpretación en comedia stand-up o televisión

Ricky Gervais por Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah por Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock por Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer por Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman por Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes por Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Mejor canción original

What Was I Made For? de Billie Eilish and Finneas (Barbie)

Dance the Night por Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)

Addicted to Romance de Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (She Came to Me)

Peaches de Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

I’m Just Ken de Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)

Road to Freedom de Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)

Sigue los temas que te interesan