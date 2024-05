La secuencia de Doncic que ya es historia: triple cojo para ganar y lo que le dijo con rabia a Gobert

LEAKED Audio Of Luka Doncic Trash Talking Rudy Gobert👀:



“You motherf*cker…. can’t f*cking guard me!”



Then, Luka tells someone in the crowd: “Go home, b*tch”



Lastly, Luka’s teammates embrace this moment with him, with Dereck Lively saying:



“I’m here for you, bro” pic.twitter.com/vNUZxLtzKX