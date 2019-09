El concierto de Camilo Sesto en Nueva York en octubre que no podrá hacer: su gira en EEUU

📣📣The CAMILO SESTO event has been RESCHEDULED. @CamiloSesto has broken his tibia, requiring rest & rehabilitation for the next few months. The June 29, 2019 concert will now take place Friday, October 25, 2019. For more info, head to our website - https://t.co/KdGHypuaLY pic.twitter.com/eNti7g6BbE