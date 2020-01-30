Medio ambiente Crisis Climática
Greta Thunberg patenta su nombre y registra 'Fridays for Future' como marca comercial
La joven activista Greta Thunberg denuncia que su imagen y su movimiento están siendo usados fraudulentamente como marca comercial.
La activista climática sueca Greta Thunberg ha anunciado a través de su cuenta de Instagram de que ha remitido al registro de patentes y marcas tanto su nombre propio como el del movimiento 'Fridays for Future' que fundó en 2018, y se convirtió en un fenómeno mundial, catapultándola a la fama.
Esta decisión le permitirá tomar medidas legales contra los individuos o las empresas que a día de hoy utilizan su imagen, su nombre y se asocian con su movimiento sin estar sin embargo "alineados con sus valores", explica en la publicación.
"Os puedo asegurar que ni el resto de activistas de la huelga escolar por el clima ni yo estamos interesados en lo más mínimo en las marcas registradas. Pero, lamentablemente, es algo que tenemos que hacer", argumenta.
Al mismo tiempo, anuncia que crea una Fundación junto a su familia, "estrictamente filantrópica y sin ánimo de lucro", para canalizar ingresos de derechos de autor, donaciones, royalties o premios, y pagar impuestos "de forma completamente transparente".
Impostors, trademarks, commercial interests, royalties and foundation... First: Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they "represent" me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc. Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ”me” or someone saying they ”represent” me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted - and even misled - by this kind of behavior. Second: My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name. That is why I’ve applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with what the movement stands for. I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done. Fridays For Future is a global movement founded by me. It belongs to anyone taking part in it, above all the young people. It can - and must - not be used for individual or commercial purposes. And third: together with my family I’m setting up a foundation. It’s already registered and existing, but it not is not yet up and running. This is strictly nonprofit of course and there are no interests in philanthropy. It is just something that is needed for handling money (book royalties, donations, prize money etc) in a completely transparent way. For instance, taxes have to be paid before we can give them away to specified purposes and charities. This takes a lot of time and work, and when the foundation is fully up and running I will tell you more. The foundation’s aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health. Love/ Greta
En lo que a la huelga se refiere, la adolescente explica que también ha tratado de patentar el término 'Skolstrejk for klimatet', que literalmente significa 'huelga escolar por el clima' en sueco y que constituye el eslógan que la acompaña a todas partes desde que se ausentó por primera vez de clase en 2018 para protestar en solitario con un cartel frente al Parlamento de Suecia.
"Mi nombre y el movimiento #FridaysForFuture son usados constantemente sin ningún tipo de consentimiento con fines comerciales. Ocurre, por ejemplo, con el markéting, en la venta de productos, y en las colectas de dinero que la gente organiza en mi nombre y en el movimiento", denuncia a través de la red social.
Alertando sobre los "impostores", conmina. "Por favor, sed consciente de que esto está ocurriendo, y sed extremadamente suspicaces si alguien que dice ser yo o que me representa se pone en contacto con vosotros. Pido perdón a cualquiera que haya sido contactado o incluso defraudado con estas acciones"
Thunberg, que intervino como una de las principales invitadas al Foro Económico de Davos de este mismo mes, insta junto a sus jóvenes compañeros a los políticos a prestar más atención a los científicos del clima y a tomar medidas efectivas contra el calentamiento global.