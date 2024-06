Nyah Mway, el niño de 13 años al que un policía de EEUU mató de un disparo: era de familia refugiada

Here is my thread covering tonight’s candlelight vigil for #NyahMway, who was shot and killed last night by a #Utica police officer. ⬇️ Mourners tonight expressed both grief at the loss and outrage at what they describe as the murder of the 13-year-old by the police. #UticaNY https://t.co/72E2mZASyy pic.twitter.com/QTOItlG7ks