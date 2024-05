Israel difunde un vídeo de Hamás secuestrando a cinco mujeres: "¡Tengo un amigo palestino!"

⚠️TW



Liri, Karina, Agam, Daniela and Naama—5 Israeli girls who were kidnapped on October 7.



This is just 190 seconds of the 233 days of unimaginable torture they are living since being abducted at the hands of Hamas terrorists.



We are operating to ensure the safe return of our… pic.twitter.com/OATtOKfiBd