Kiev dice haber "liquidado" a los dos agentes rusos que asesinaron a un coronel de la inteligencia ucraniana

🇷🇺🇺🇦Colonel Ivan Voronich, who was a senior operational officer of the 1st department of the 16th department of the SBU Central Security Service "A", was liquidated in the Goloseevsky district of Kyiv.



Voronich is responsible for a number of acts of sabotage on the territory of pic.twitter.com/Jm8pxTLCTc