Al menos cinco cohetes impactan cerca de la embajada de EEUU en Bagdad sin dejar víctimas

The United States Embassy compound and the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq, are under attack, 10-12 blasts can be heard.



The Green Zone is a heavily fortified area where many countries' embassies and the Iraqi Government reside. It is located in…