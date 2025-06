Estados Unidos envía bombarderos B-2 al Pacífico mientras Donald Trump sopesa atacar Irán

B-2 stealth bombers under the callsigns MYTEE11 FLT and MYTEE21 FLT-estimated to include 4 to 6 stealth bombers-departed Whiteman Air Force Base overnight. They are currently en route to Guam, now approaching Hawaiian airspace, supported by USAF aerial refueling tankers.



Key… pic.twitter.com/9Azwvu9dZu