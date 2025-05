El ojo morado de Musk en su adiós a la Casa Blanca: "Le dije a mi hijo pequeño 'anda, golpéame en la cara' y lo hizo"

Reporter: “Is your eye okay? What happened to your eye? I noticed there’s a bruise there?”



Elon Musk: “Well, I wasn’t anywhere near France.”



Reporter: *Confused* “What does that mean?”



Elon Musk: “I was just horsing around with Little X and I said, ‘Go ahead, punch me in… pic.twitter.com/OADPT6pJsm