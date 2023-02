"Sáqueme y seré su esclava": 17 horas protegiendo a su hermano bajo los escombros de Turquía

She stayed protecting her brother's head under the rubble for 17 hours and received the rescue with a smile.

Pray for all Turkish🇹🇷& syrians#PrayForTurkey #Turkey #earthquake #earthquakeinturkey #Syria#Turkey #TurkeyEarthquake #Turkiye #Turkish #TurkeyQuake #turkeyhelp #Syria pic.twitter.com/EOSjADZVJ9