Rusia usó artillería con dardos de metal para masacrar a la población de Bucha

Another uncommon & rarely seen projectile. This time it's the Russian equivalent of the US 'Beehive' series of Anti-personnel (APERS) projectiles. The projectiles seen are the 122 mm 3Sh1 (3Ш1) flechette & its DTM-75 fuze.https://t.co/BaHrK8Urkf https://t.co/ZKUDX6XHCL