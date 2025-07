River Plate da el primer paso para asentar su academia en Europa y abre un campus en Madrid

🌍 River Plate lands in Madrid! 🇪🇸⚽



From Aug 18–31, Campus River offers daily training with our official methodology, River legends, and core values. Ages 6–17. The camp will be held at the Olympic Village of TENPLE Madrid.



🔗 Learn more at: https://t.co/aHO3QJGwLx pic.twitter.com/rXKTkj4uFw