Juan Ayuso luce descaro en su debut con el UAE: el Giro del Apenino confirma que ha nacido una estrella

#Appennino21 Three in the top 10!



2nd place for #ValerioConti in Genova, winning the sprint of the field behind a solo winner.



5th @PolancJan



7th @DiegoUlissi



@juann_ayuso impressed on his first outing in UAE colours.#UAETeamEmirates #RideTogether pic.twitter.com/I6HRufm0Is