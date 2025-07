Greg Abbott ofrece una recompensa de 10.000 dólares por un migrante que "intentó asesinar" agentes del ICE

Texas is offering a $10,000 reward for info leading to Benjamin Hanil Song’s arrest.



Song tried to MURDER law enforcement at an ICE facility in Alvarado.



He belongs behind bars.



Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).



More info: https://t.co/TvKgT4kN2X pic.twitter.com/q4pI9I2t7R