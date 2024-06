"Presidente De Luca, la str**za della Meloni"



"President De Luca, I'm that b1tch Meloni."



This is how PM Giorgia Meloni introduced herself to Campania President Vincenzo De Luca after he apostrophized her as "b1tch" a few months ago.



