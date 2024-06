Al menos cuatro muertos y veinte heridos por una explosión de gas en un restaurante en Turquía

#BREAKING #TURKIYE #TURKEY #IZMIR



🔴 TURKIYE :📹 GAS EXPLOSION AT A BULDING IN THE CITY OF IZMIR !



The explosion occured in a crowded area,allegedly in the kitchen of a Patisserie.

At least 4 people died, dozens injured.