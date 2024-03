Incendio en un almacén de municiones militares en Indonesia: intensas explosiones y llamaradas

#Indonesia - A fire broke out at the TNI ammunition warehouse in Gunung Putri on the border between Bogor and Bekasi Regencies, West Java, Saturday (30/3, 8:10pm)



Evacuations of residents in the area are underway.

Until now, no reports regarding the cause or possible victims.