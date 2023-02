Cómo es la vida en la isla más peligrosa del mundo: más de una víbora venenosa por m2

#IfYouThinkThatIm Going to give you snakes and science facts, then you'd be correct. 🤓👍🐍



Fact-The golden lancehead is highly venomous and found only on Ilha da Queimada Grande, off the coast of São Paulo state, in Brazil, AKA the infamous "Snake Island" Tourism isn't allowed. pic.twitter.com/HkyDyEaXAs