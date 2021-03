¿Cuánto vale la plantilla del Real Madrid y quién tiene más valor?

Total @realmadrid squad value estimated by @CIES_Football transfer value algorithm? €8⃣2⃣3⃣M including players loaned to other clubs in the big-5⃣ #Vinicius biggest asset ahead of @fedeevalverde & #Rodrygo ️ More ️ data ️ https://t.co/P0OhpxlPv7 pic.twitter.com/tBv8eSTXLe