Nasser Al-Attiyah sigue escribiendo su historia en el Rally Dakar con su quinto título

@AlAttiyahN and @matthieubaumel win the #Dakar2023



The Qatari driver maintained his lead over Sébastien Loeb and Fabian Lurquin to take his 5th Dakar victory. He now holds more titles than Ari Vatanen and is second only to @s_peterhansel and his 8 titles. pic.twitter.com/Gx4Mow38bB