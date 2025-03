El Barça no tiene piedad ante el Wolfsburgo y encarrila su pase a las semifinales de la Women's Champions League

⚡ From defending to making it 3-0 in a matter of seconds! Salma Paralluelo was at the end of this lightning Barcelona counter.



Watch the game live on DAZN & join the DAZN FanZone ▶️ https://t.co/dIfKpURNP3 #UWCLonDAZN #UWCL pic.twitter.com/bOX9xCWDIW