Un jugador del Celtic borra su cuenta de Twitter tras ser amenazado debido a una tremenda patada

◘ SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP ◘@LiviFCOfficial 2-0 @CelticFC



Celtic suffered their first Premiership defeat of the season as Livingston capitalised on Ryan Christie's first-half red card with goals from Scott Robinson & Lyndon Dykeshttps://t.co/iGKDaJB8LY pic.twitter.com/xuhU7yUFOT