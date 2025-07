El equipo UAE confirma a Juan Ayuso como el líder en La Vuelta junto a Joao Almeida ante la ausencia de Pogacar

We’re delighted to announce our eight-man squad for #LaVuelta25, with @JooAlmeida98 returning to lead the team after injury 💪🏻🇪🇸



Offering the team plenty of options in the mountains, co-leader @juann_ayuso will make his third appearance in his home Grand Tour 🏔️ #WeAreUAE… pic.twitter.com/vbhlmRhxFC