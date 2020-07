Hallan unas figuras humanas nunca vistas que desvelan una revolución cultural en el Neolítico

🆕 research: Unusual human figurines have been found at the #Neolithic site of Kharaysin in 🇯🇴 from ~7,500 BC (📷).



They were part of mortuary & remembrance ceremonies that involved the extraction, manipulation, and reburial of human remains.



