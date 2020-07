España mantiene una inmunidad del 5% frente al Covid-19, según el 3º test de seroprevalencia

Spain's seroprevalence study #ENECOVID is out @TheLancet

#SARSCoV2 IgG antibodies: 5% nationwide, 11% in Madrid



Lower % in children

1/3 of asymptomatic infections



A logistics feat with >60,000 participants

This is what a highly engaged citizenry can dohttps://t.co/QQws7tQvmc pic.twitter.com/SEnWSPEnma