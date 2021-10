El "científico loco" que quiere resucitar mamuts en cinco años para salvar el Ártico

News has broken that a new biotech company, Colossal, has been founded with the aim of creating an gene-edited Asian elephant that is tolerant to Arctic conditions.



aka "Mammoth de-extinction"



And so, a personal thread of discovery and opinion



🦣🧬🦣🧬🦣🧬🦣🧬🧬🦣🧬🦣🧬



🧵1/n