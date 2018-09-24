La Jungla

La misteriosa masacre resuelta por la BBC gracias a Google Maps

En la Jungla. La cadena británica ha resuelto el misterio que rodeaba al asesinato de dos mujeres y dos niños en África gracias a una espectacular investigación usando Google Maps.

La cadena británica BBC acaba de volver a demostrar por qué es uno de los referentes periodísticos a nivel mundial. Sus indagaciones a partir de un vídeo que se hizo viral el pasado mes de julio han logrado encajar todas las piezas de un cruel rompecabezas.

El vídeo mostraba el asesinato a sangre fría de dos mujeres y dos niños pequeños a manos de un grupo de soldados. Solamente había trascendido que la masacre de estas personas inocentes habría tenido lugar en algún rincón de África. La BBC ha explicado todos los pasos de su investigación en un hilo de Twitter. El resultado final es un reportaje que lleva por título Anatomía de un asesinato:

Comienzan publicando el vídeo, al que han cortado el sangriento final; pero aun con eso avisan de que se trata de imágenes "angustiosas":

Cuando el vídeo se difundió a través de medios de comunicación y redes sociales se hablaba de que el escenario podría pertenecer a Camerún o a Mali:

El Gobierno camerunés se apresuró a calificar de "fake news" las imágenes, asegurando que su ejército no usa esas armas y que los uniformes no pertenecían a sus tropas:

¿Dónde ocurrió?

Los periodistas aumentaron la imagen del vídeo y vieron algunas pistas que podrían ser útiles para identificar el lugar. En concreto, los primeros segundos muestran el perfil de una cordillera:

El chivatazo de una de sus fuentes camerunesas les sirvió para acotar su búsqueda a través de Google Earth:

Así averiguaron que se trataba de un camino de tierra en las afueras de la ciudad de Zelevet, en el extremo norte de Camerún, cerca de la frontera con Nigeria. En esta misma zona el ejército lucha contra el grupo yihadista Boko Haram: 

Con la ubicación general, empezaron a fijarse en los detalles del terreno y los relacionaron con las imágenes de satélite:

Y así dieron con el punto exacto:

¿Cuándo sucedió?

Con la incógnita del dónde despejada, el grupo de periodistas pasó a intentar determinar cuándo había sucedido. Un edificio que se ve en las imágenes no tenía paredes en las imágenes de satélite tomadas en noviembre de 2014, así que habría ocurrido después:

Otro edificio da más pistas. Las imágenes del satélite muestran que en febrero de 2016 ya no existía, por lo que los asesinatos ocurrieron antes:

Sabían que había pasado durante la estación cálida porque un sendero que se ve en el vídeo solo aparece en el satélite entre enero y abril, de modo que acotaron aun más la fecha a comienzos de 2015:

Las sombras de los soldados facilitaron la obtención del ángulo y la dirección del sol para que los periodistas confirmasen que los asesinatos habrían ocurrido entre el 20 de marzo y el 5 de abril de 2015:

¿Quiénes son los asesinos?

Con el escenario localizado y la fecha acotada, tocaba resolver la identidad de los soldados que ejecutaron a las mujeres y niños partiendo de la base de que eran soldados del ejército camerunés:

Las declaraciones del Gobierno del país descartaban que el armamento fuese utilizado por sus hombres, pero el Zastava M21 fabricado en serbia, aunque raro en el África subsahariana, sí se utiliza entre sus tropas:

Tampoco el uniforme estaba reconocido por el Gobierno, que sostenía que en la zona norte usan colores más pálidos adecuados al desierto; pero la BBC encontró unas imágenes de soldados en Facebook etiquetadas en Zelevet y usando la misma ropa que en el vídeo del asesinato:

El Gobierno también había cuestionado que los soldados no usaban el equipo de combate completo, pero desde la BBC afirman que no lo hacían porque no estaban patrullando sino a pocos metros de un puesto avanzado:

Localizaron ese puesto avanzado de combate en un reportaje de Channel 4 News que se grabó en el lugar en el año 2015 y combinaron las imágenes con las del satélite:

Durante el mes de agosto el Gobierno de Camerún cambió de postura y eso sirvió para que la investigación obtuviese nuevas pistas. El ministro de Comunicación anunció que siete militares estaban arrestados e investigados:

Entre ellos han identificado a tres de los que "apretaron el gatillo". Uno de ellos es Tchotcho:

Hallaron un perfil de Facebook que vinculaba ese apodo a un soldado llamado Cyriaque Bityala, uno de los nombres de los investigados que aparece en la lista del Ministerio:

La BBC confirmó la identidad del soldado a través de un ex militar camerunés que pidió que su nombre no trascendiese:

Al final del vídeo se le vuelve a ver vendándole los ojos a la niña que está a punto de matar:

Otro de los identificados gracias a su fuente es Barnabas Gonorso:

Aunque admiten que no pudieron verificar la identificación, un nombre muy parecido, Barnabas Donossou, apareció 11 días después en la lista del Gobierno:

Un tercer hombre fue identificado como Cobra:

Mientras las víctimas mueren, este hombre sigue disparando a sus cuerpos. Otro soldado le grita: "Tsanga, déjalo, están muertos". Él continúa hasta que se vuelve a oír: "es suficiente, Tsanga". 

El nombre de Tsanga también aparece en la lista, así que Cobra es realmente Lance Corporal Tsanga:

Los periodistas pusieron las evidencias en conocimiento del Gobierno de Camerún y el ministro de Comunicación, al que se escucha en el audio, confirmó que siete soldados fueron detenidos y están en la cárcel mientras no concluya la investigación:

La declaración del Gobierno, sostienen desde la BBC, "deja claro que todos estos hombres disfrutan de la presunción de inocencia, y que se les dará un juicio justo":

"Las dos mujeres asesinadas a las afueras de Zelevet no recibieron ningún tipo de juicio. No hubo presunción de inocencia para los niños que murieron con ellas", denuncian: 

El reportaje completo puede verse en este enlace:

El equipo de BBC África que lo ha hecho posible es el siguiente: