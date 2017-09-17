Drama en Twitter

La Jungla

Descubre que la engañan, se venga en el mismo día y lo cuenta en Twitter

En La Jungla. Los hilos de Twitter están convirtiéndose poco a poco en la manera más directa y eficaz de contar historias. Después de lo de Bartual, este puede que sea el mejor hilo de 2017

Marc Sala

El verano del 2017 será recordado por muchas cosas: por el Despacito, por los flamencos rosas o por ser el verano en el que finalmente triunfó el hilo de Twitter. A lo largo y ancho del planeta Twitter son miles los usuarios que utilizan este formato para contar sus historias o crear nuevas maneras de narración. Lo mejor de todo es que funciona.

Esto lo podemos comprobar en la cantidad de retuits y likes que tienen los hilos, sobre todo si son buenos. Es una manera de saber la calidad del contenido. Es por eso que la historia que vas a leer a continuación es, a juzgar por su alcance, una de las que dan que hablar, sobre todo por el lenguaje y la manera de narrar de su creadora.

Sin embargo, antes de pasar a la acción me gustaría aclarar que la autora utiliza mucho argot norteamericano que, al ser traducido al castellano, pierde parte de su esencia y significado. Incluso algunas palabras, sacadas de contexto o dichas por otra persona, podrían ser considerados totalmente como insultos racistas. Pero dentro de esta historia y teniendo en cuenta quién es la narradora, no lo son.

Dicho esto, vamos a hacer palomitas porque empieza la acción.

La historia empieza con el hashtag #samebae (#mismochurri).

La protagonista se hace super amiga de una compañera de trabajo.

Comparten el mismo gusto por los hombres, incluso.

Un día, la compañera, le enseña la foto del chico con el que sale. Sin embargo, el primer nombre que hay en la lista es el del novia de la protagonista. HORROR.

Pero nuestra chica mantiene la calma y decide hacer como si nada.

Incluso se hace un poco la tonta: "sí, lo conozco, fuimos juntos a clase". Esto es ser muy pro.

La compañera pica el anzuelo y se cree la historia del colegio y confiesa que hablan a diario y que "hay algo".

Aquí empieza lo bueno porque de la nada, nuestra prota maquina la venganza perfecta invitando a su compañera a casa de forma casual.

Lo mejor es que el novio vive con ella.

La compañera se asombra porque viven en el mismo barrio, a seis casas de distancia. 

Su chico está en casa así que entra rápido y pone dos copas de vino.

Su chico está en el baño y no sospecha nada.

Y cuándo sale y las ve: SUS CARAS SON IMPAGABLES.

Él intenta hacer como si nada.

Y ella la mira y le dice "¿De verdad, tía? Yo no te lo habría hecho"

"Yo nO tE Lo hAbRIa hEChO"

La amiga se va y el chico se queda en plan.

A lo que ella le responde: "¿tío, en serio? ¡6 casas!"

Después de unas horas, él se va y ella sigue adelante, incluso llama a un cerrajero.

La compañera no está contenta.

Lo hablan.

Y al final se disculpa.

Pero ahora, agárrate porque esto no lo veías venir. Llega un DM misterioso.

Del novio de la compañera. ¡QUE FUERTE!

Aquí hubo más cuernos que en una fiesta de renos.