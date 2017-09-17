La Jungla
Descubre que la engañan, se venga en el mismo día y lo cuenta en Twitter
En La Jungla. Los hilos de Twitter están convirtiéndose poco a poco en la manera más directa y eficaz de contar historias. Después de lo de Bartual, este puede que sea el mejor hilo de 2017
El verano del 2017 será recordado por muchas cosas: por el Despacito, por los flamencos rosas o por ser el verano en el que finalmente triunfó el hilo de Twitter. A lo largo y ancho del planeta Twitter son miles los usuarios que utilizan este formato para contar sus historias o crear nuevas maneras de narración. Lo mejor de todo es que funciona.
Esto lo podemos comprobar en la cantidad de retuits y likes que tienen los hilos, sobre todo si son buenos. Es una manera de saber la calidad del contenido. Es por eso que la historia que vas a leer a continuación es, a juzgar por su alcance, una de las que dan que hablar, sobre todo por el lenguaje y la manera de narrar de su creadora.
Sin embargo, antes de pasar a la acción me gustaría aclarar que la autora utiliza mucho argot norteamericano que, al ser traducido al castellano, pierde parte de su esencia y significado. Incluso algunas palabras, sacadas de contexto o dichas por otra persona, podrían ser considerados totalmente como insultos racistas. Pero dentro de esta historia y teniendo en cuenta quién es la narradora, no lo son.
Dicho esto, vamos a hacer palomitas porque empieza la acción.
When a girl wants to show you a picture of her fine nigga in her phone and she starts pullin up YOUR mans IG page 🙃 pic.twitter.com/kR5HQz7AKi— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
#SameBae...— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
La historia empieza con el hashtag #samebae (#mismochurri).
So I just started this new job like 2 weeks ago. All my coworkers been pretty cool. But it's this one girl who I literally just clicked with— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
We act alike, have the same taste in men. (I know this because when they come in the door we both be lookin at each other like) pic.twitter.com/RYNyWwzr9D— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
La protagonista se hace super amiga de una compañera de trabajo.
So last week I had a guest who all my female coworkers (hell the men too) were going crazy over. I, didn't think he was all that ..— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
And neither did she. She was like "I know a nigga that looks way better than him." We we're on different sides of the restaurant ..— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
(We're servers by the way). So she was just showing everyone the pic of him and they was all like yeahhh he fine he do look good blah blah— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
Comparten el mismo gusto por los hombres, incluso.
Mind you this was LAST week. & we had got busy so I never got to see the picture. So tonight, a fine ass CHOCOLATE MAN with a BEARD walks in— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
We give each other the look again. Because we obviously both think he's cute. When he leaves she says "that man was so fine" I'm like yessss— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
She goes "I forgot to show you the boy I was talkin bout last week" so she pulls out her phone, opens the instagram app....— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
Un día, la compañera, le enseña la foto del chico con el que sale. Sin embargo, el primer nombre que hay en la lista es el del novia de la protagonista. HORROR.
The FIRST name in her search bar was my boyfriend's Instagram page ... pic.twitter.com/o6NjO5pTrI— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
In my head im literally praying she doesn't click on his page ........But she does pic.twitter.com/zgVM9MnxIE— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
Pero nuestra chica mantiene la calma y decide hacer como si nada.
So I keep it cool and I'm like oh that's (his name) .... you know him???— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
I ain't saying his name on here cuz y'all be real quick 😂— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
Incluso se hace un poco la tonta: "sí, lo conozco, fuimos juntos a clase". Esto es ser muy pro.
Anyway she like "yeahhh I know him, how you know him?" I'm like no how YOU know him ???? (Laughing and being all fake smiling n shit) pic.twitter.com/WBSe0nfZHI— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
She goes "girl that is my booooo" I let her get it out cuz I wanted her to tell me as much stuff as she could before I made my announcement— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
So she's like ain't he fine , ain't he fine. Omg how you know him. I just simply replied "we went to middle school and high school together"— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
La compañera pica el anzuelo y se cree la historia del colegio y confiesa que hablan a diario y que "hay algo".
So I'm like " so that's just your boo or your boyfriend" I'm still smiling acting so interested pic.twitter.com/U3mz6bvKSr— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
She goes "girl that's just my boo but we talk everyday we might as well be together" pic.twitter.com/yANDaG3TzS— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
So I'm still playing it cool like omgggg that's crazy this world is sooo small. Just as I was about to call an Uber . I just decided to ask— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
Her where she lives ... she was like I'm in Ellenwood . I was like omg me too I'm off exit 5 She was like omg me too! pic.twitter.com/wGPfuvOfSd— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
Aquí empieza lo bueno porque de la nada, nuestra prota maquina la venganza perfecta invitando a su compañera a casa de forma casual.
So I ask her what is she doing tonight ?"She was like nothing"I was like girl come to my house and have a drink !! She was like okay cool— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
Lo mejor es que el novio vive con ella.
The gag is my boyfriend lives with me 🙃— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
So we hop in the car & she telling me about him & all the good times they've been having for the past year (we been together for 3 btw)— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
My boyfriend works at night and gets off at like 1 am so my plan was to have him walk in and see us there. As we're pulling up to my complex— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
She goes "bitch omggg I live here" Now I'm mad af but I'm keeping calm. It's just hard as hell now. But anyway I'm like "omg WHAT?!"— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
She's like "yessss girl this is my neighborhood omfg I'm about to be over your house everyday" In my head I'm like pic.twitter.com/eJW2iw6Eo0— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
But this DOES answer the question if she's ever been to/in my house. Which she hasn't cuz I'm sure she woulda said something— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
So I go "does your man live on this side too? I live with mine maybe we can double date" she's like no he lives an hour away I'm like 🙄 pic.twitter.com/3z0oIsT2Pk— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
La compañera se asombra porque viven en el mismo barrio, a seis casas de distancia.
So girl we pull up at my house she's like this is crazy im only 6 houses down the street (let me find out this nigga be walking to her crib)— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
Anyway. We're getting out the car and I see the tv light through the front door. THIS NIGGA HOMEEE hmmm. So I decide to go in through— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
The garage to see if the car is in it and yep. So I'm low key hype. I'm like "oh girl I didn't know MY babe was home you can meet him"— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
Su chico está en casa así que entra rápido y pone dos copas de vino.
I walk in fast af . pic.twitter.com/X1rxsAVayv— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
This nigga in the bathroom. 🤦🏽♀️. So I'm like cool. She sits down& I start pouring us glasses of wine. She's like "your house is so pretty"— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
Su chico está en el baño y no sospecha nada.
I'm all smiling like thanks boo pic.twitter.com/UVRggyoUjf— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
I hear him yell from the bathroom like "bae that's you""I'm like yea my coworker here we're about to drink , come join us when you done"— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
Y cuándo sale y las ve: SUS CARAS SON IMPAGABLES.
This nigga comes out the bathroom and comes in the kitchen and sees her ... THEIR FUCKING FACES WERE PRICELESS DO YOU HEAR ME!!!— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
Él intenta hacer como si nada.
His dumb ass gone say "what's up how are you" ... she sick af in the face looking at him like pic.twitter.com/0FfwWteKRQ— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
Y ella la mira y le dice "¿De verdad, tía? Yo no te lo habría hecho"
She then looks at me and goes "Really Ayana? Why didn't you just tell me ?? This is embarrassing I wouldn't have done you like this"— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
"Yo nO tE Lo hAbRIa hEChO"
I'm like "I WoULdNt HaVe dOnE yOu LyKdIs" pic.twitter.com/5wHybEKemq— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
I basically just say "thanks for the ride girl. No hard feelings , you can keep the glass" she really kept my shit and walked out 😂🤣🤣🤣— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
La amiga se va y el chico se queda en plan.
Now he lookin at me like pic.twitter.com/aCdSo4hFQM— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
I look at him and go "really nigga???? 6 fucking houses down??? Are you fucking stupid or something ????"— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
A lo que ella le responde: "¿tío, en serio? ¡6 casas!"
So to fill in the gaps in case you're confused. Me and the girl are BOTH new to the job so he didn't know she worked there yet.— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
In case you're wondering he has left the building. I'm currently taking a break from packing up his shit to tweet this story 🙂— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
Después de unas horas, él se va y ella sigue adelante, incluso llama a un cerrajero.
And I'm calling a locksmith to change the locks. Me and the girl work together tomorrow. I will update yall after I see her.— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
And no im not concerned with him not having anywhere to go... she does only live 6 houses down. 🏠🏡🏠🏡🏠🏡🚶🏿.— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
La compañera no está contenta.
Update : She called out ☹️.— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
Lo hablan.
😒😒😒😒😒 pic.twitter.com/Setf78FBj9— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 10 de septiembre de 2017
Y al final se disculpa.
Me and her have talked yall. We are good. She saw the thread ...I APOLOGIZED TO HER.— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 11 de septiembre de 2017
Sis probably don't wanna be my friend anymore though ☹️.— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 11 de septiembre de 2017
Pero ahora, agárrate porque esto no lo veías venir. Llega un DM misterioso.
Soooooo..I keep getting DMs from men saying that my coworker is their girl.. I've just been ignoring them for obvious reasons... but today— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 13 de septiembre de 2017
Del novio de la compañera. ¡QUE FUERTE!
Shook. pic.twitter.com/zYH8fZW0EA— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 13 de septiembre de 2017
13 de septiembre de 2017
Aquí hubo más cuernos que en una fiesta de renos.
And for everyone who was saying I was wrong for what I did ... well if this guy is telling the truth then pic.twitter.com/HXdgPjsXgs— IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) 13 de septiembre de 2017