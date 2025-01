Hamás publica un vídeo de una soldado israelí capturada el 7-O: reprocha a Netanyahu que no pacte su liberación

⚡️BREAKING: Al-Qassam Brigades publishes a new message from an Israeli prisoner, soldier Liri Albag who was captured from the Nahal Oz outpost on 7 October 2023:



"I ask you, government of Israel, I really want to ask you, do you want to kill us?"



A few things she said in the… pic.twitter.com/uQwB4AQbH9