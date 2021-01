Amén... y "a-woman": la polémica oración de un demócrata a favor del lenguaje inclusivo

144 (26.9%) women will serve in the 117th Congress as of today. This surpasses the previous record of 127 (23.7%), set in 2019. Among the women serving:



✅106 are Democrats, tying the record set in 2019

✅38 are Republicans, breaking the previous record of 30 set in 2006 pic.twitter.com/vV5cjvwmOf