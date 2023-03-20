I regularly receive nice messages from malagueños, who now live in another city or country. They tell me, that they feel connected to their home city through the photos I post on social media and after a few weeks away myself, I know exactly how they must feel.

Málaga, I miss you… a lot. I have been away from the city for over two weeks and I am writing this blog while snow and hail are temporarily making the streets outside my hotel in Manchester look like a winter wonderland. There are so many things about life in the city I miss when I am away.

What I miss most, is the simplicity of life. The buzz of the local café in the morning with its affordable breakfast. Very few people are rushing around with takeaway pumpkin spice latte, peppermint mocca, vanilla cappuccino or a pre-packed sandwich. People take time out for a few minutes, sit down, catch up with friends or work colleagues. Waiters are cheerful, some are grumpy, locals are relaxed, some are impatient. Life is in full flow and there is a special buzz around town.

I miss opening the windows of the flat in the morning and hear the noises of the city. The dragging of tables and chairs along the floor before the opening of the cafés downstairs (well, that can be annoying), the street musicians, some good, some bad, some very repetitive. The delivery men with their carts, bringing supplies to Atarazanas Market and other local businesses. The smell of coffee and churros from downstairs, people talking and going about their business.

I miss the local bars, especially the traditional bodegas, which are so popular with locals and will hopefully never disappear. The simplicity of ordering a drink and some tapas at any time of the day. I was turned away from a Spanish restaurant in Manchester last night at 19.45, as the kitchen was closing in 15 minutes.

And I miss the weather. I never stop appreciating the climate we have here (apart from not having anywhere near enough rain, which is a real concern), although some locals manage to complain about it all year round. Too cold, too warm, too humid. After two weeks of grey skies, rain and cold temperatures, I promise that I will not complain about the weather again…well, until July, when it’s too hot and too humid. See, soon I will be like the locals.

I miss getting out early and watch the sunrise, while jogging around La Malagueta, I miss evening strolls around the centre, along the beach or try and catch the magical light on Alameda Principal during golden hour for a good photo, to make Malaguistas living far away feel a little closer to home.

I can’t wait to be back home again.

